HC to hear Metro pedestrians’ problems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court will hear on Wednesday a taken up PIL case regarding the people’s problems particularly of the pedestrians due to zigzag parking at Metro stations in the city.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian will deal with the taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the High Court by CSM Adinarayana, a resident of Tarnaka area, complaining that the pedestrians and others have been suffering due to haphazard parking areas at the Metro stations. Adinarayana, in his letter, stated that the people were put to inconvenience in view of zigzag parking at both sides of the road near Metro stations. Besides, several commercial complexes, hotels, theatres and so on were built without there being sufficient parking space, and as a result vehicles are being parked outside the commercial complexes causing hindrance to everyone.

He urged the Court to declare the constructions as illegal. Telangana State principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, principal secretary to home, director general of police, Hyderabad city police commissioner, deputy commissioner of police, GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad metro rail managing director were named as the respondents.