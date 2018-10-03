Pandals continue to vex citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lord Ganesha may have bid farewell a fortnight ago, but the endless celebrations remain a pain for the residents of Lokayukta Colony.

Taking to Twitter, resident Prathyusha Parakala tweeted on tuesday how a local leader had set up a pandal, blocking an arterial road.

“A hospital, 2 schools, 1 park & 2 colonies are connected by this Main Road which is blocked for atleast 50 days in a year by a local goon. Starting from Ganesh to Dasara & much longer. (But) local PS doesn’t want to get involved,” it read, tagging the Commissioner.