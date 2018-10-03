Home Cities Hyderabad

University of the Hyderabad convocation: 1,458 students awarded degrees

As many as 1,458 students were awarded degrees at the 20th convocation of the University of the Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,458 students were awarded degrees at the 20th convocation of the University of the Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday. Of these, 210 students were awarded PhD and 111 meritorious students received gold medals for exemplary performances in their respective fields at the Convocation. Judagiri Santha Kumari, a student of MA Telugu, won five Donor Gold Medals. Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chancellor of UoH, declared the convocation open.

Five faculty members of the University were conferred the Chancellor’s Award for their contributions in teaching and research in the year 2018. Dr C Mohan Rao, CSIR Distinguished Scientist at CCMB and an alumnus, PhD-Chemistry and Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, IPS, DCP, Vijayawada, and an alumnus of MSc-Mathematics & Statistics, were presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award, instituted for the first time for significant achievements in their field.

Dr. VK Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and former Director-DRDO, the chief guest, said the philosophy of young people must comprise design thinking and innovation. “Design thinking is an active process that strives for continuous re-invention and consistently challenging the existing things in a way ahead to ongoing evolution. We need to think creatively in daily life, not only in technocratic traditions but also in terms of enhancing daily lives of people,” he said.

