Where actions speak louder than words

HYDERABAD: A popular saying goes, “Communication is the key to success”. No one does it better than Talking Hands. Talking Hands is one of the first restaurants in India where the entire staff and management is run by the Deaf community. On the occasion of 61st International Day of Deaf, Talking Hands launched an Indian Sign Language app at Paryatak Bhavan. Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham inspired the crowd with his motivational speech. The young members of the community showcased their dancing skills at the event.

DEF-ISL Sign Language app is one of the few sign language apps where one can conveniently learn vocabulary, numbers and puzzles. In addition, DEF-ISL app has in-built videos which helps in the effective communication between deaf co-workers. “Normal people should learn sign language. I am learning sign language and I request everyone to learn it as well. It is a personal form of communication where the message is conveyed without any disturbance. I have been working with deaf and blind people since 20 years. Their affection is unimaginable. Everyone should experience their love and warmth at least once in their lifetime”, said Venkatesham.

“The emergence of Whatsapp and other social media applications has eased the communication between deaf community. The video call facility of Whatsapp connects deaf people living at different parts of the World. Long-distance communication would have been difficult without Whatsapp”, says Ramya.

Communicating through hands is an art. The essence of the message is conveyed beautifully without being lost. “Talking Hands refers to hand to hand communication. The restaurant is run by deaf people except for the chef. You have to use sign language for ordering food. The restaurant premises is supported by Telangana Tourism. We are not from Hotel Management background but we are trying our best to reach up to the customers’ demands”, says Ramya.

Silence is not a sign of weakness. It is in fact an opportunity for the deaf to prove their strength and courage to the people who have underestimated them. Talking Hands is providing that voice to the voiceless community.