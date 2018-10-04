Home Cities Hyderabad

19-year-old Junior film artiste among four convicted for harassing women in Hyderabad

Four men, including a 19-year-old junior film artiste, were arrested by the Hyderabad SHE Teams for harassing women in public places.

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four men, including a 19-year-old junior film artiste, were arrested by the Hyderabad SHE Teams for harassing women in public places. The court directed the junior artiste and another to do two days of social work, and sent the other two eve-teasers to imprisonment.

Police caught Sasikanta Panda (26) red-handed while secretly recording videos of girls on his mobile phone during the Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund. He was taken to the SHE Teams office and later produced in court. The court punished him by sending him to imprisonment for 27 days and a fine of `250.

In another case, the SHE Teams arrested a Kushaiguda resident, K Nagaraju (30), for repeatedly calling an unknown number and sending vulgar messages by threatening a woman with dire consequences. Though the number was blocked, he continued calling and sending her vulgar messages from another new number. The court imposed a penalty of `290 on him.

Two others were nabbed on the final day of Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund.

