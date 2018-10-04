Home Cities Hyderabad

50 million passengers soon; GMR plans to expand Hyderabad airport

The Hyderabad international airport that started with 6.2 million passengers in 2009, is expected to handle over 18 million passengers by the year end.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad is all set to grow bigger by expanding its passenger handling capacity to 50 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from the current approved capacity of 25 MPPA.

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in its last meeting on September 24 recommended allotting Terms of Reference for the expansion of the airport from 25 MPPA to 50 MPPA. As per the minutes of the meeting of the EAC accessed by Express, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) which operates the RGIA, also plans to construct a second terminal at the airport, expand the existing terminal and add a third runway.

The airport expansion plan also includes expansion of cargo terminals, cargo satellite building and associate warehouse to cater up to 5.75 LTPA capacity of cargo, additional rapid exit taxiways, parallel taxiways and taxi lanes, additional aprons, GSE tunnel, general aviation and VVIP facilities, development of landslide facilities such as airport access road, multilevel car parking, passenger transport centre and commercial spaces, apart from various other facilities. GHIAL plans to complete the expansion works in two phases - to expand the capacity to 40 MPPA by 2022 and to 50 MPPA by 2028.

However, GHIAL has sought environmental clearance from the Centre to take up these works.  It was as part of this process that the EAC had allotted Terms of Reference (ToR) to GHIAL for expansion works.  Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Management Plan (EMP) reports would be scrutinised by the EAC again for according clearance.

Last year the MoEF had granted environmental clearance to GHIAL for expanding passenger handling capacity of Hyderabad airport from 12 MPPA to 25 MPPA. Although, public hearing has to be conducted as part of the process, but GHIAL has requested EAC to exempt the airport expansion plan from public hearing, for which the EAC has consented.

GHIAL said that when it had applied for EC for a similar airport expansion plan last year, Telangana State Pollution Control Board(TSPCB) had conducted public hearing.

It also pointed out that the airport expansion activities would be taken up within the RGIA site of 5,500 acres and no additional land is required.

The Hyderabad international airport that started with 6.2 million passengers in 2009, is expected to handle over 18 million passengers by the year-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GMR RGIA air traffic Air travel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices