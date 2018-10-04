Home Cities Hyderabad

How to deal with dry eyes?

Eyes need constant lubrication to keep them healthy.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Eyes need constant lubrication to keep them healthy. Tears bathe the eyes and wash away impurities which may lead to infection. Dry Eye, or keratoconjunctivitissicca, is a disorder of the tear film due to tear deficiency or excessive evaporation that causes damage to the ocular surface and is associated
with symptoms of discomfort. Our eyes are constantly moisturised by a thin layer on cornea, which is called  tear film.

The value of tear fluid in preserving a clear cornea has been understood since ages. The fact that blinking action of lids was essential for spreading the tears and maintaining a moist surface on anterior portion of globe was obvious even in olden age. That is why in ancient times, as a crueler form of punishment eyelids used to be excised, invariably leading to blindness due to desiccation and opacification of cornea. Hence the knowledge of tear film is long standing and so is the knowledge that cornea will dry up if blinking is prevented.

What is MGD?
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction is the most common cause of Dry Eye. Meibomian glands are micro glands inside the eye lids, which produce the oily substance to secrete enough oil (meibum) to the tear film to keep it moist. If these glands are blocked, or are not producing enough meibum, it results in evaporation of the tears and result in Dry Eye.

Who can have Dry Eyes?
Dry Eye Syndrome can be congenital for some people.  It is most common among people who have exposure to heat or light emitting devices, computers, equipment, or working in hot climate or air conditioning environment for longer hours. Dry Eyes are also common among regular contact lens users.
If you have undergone any refractive surgeries, or cornea surgeries in the past, you may have Dry Eye. Frequent flyers and people living in high altitude areas are also prone to Dry Eye Syndrome. Certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid-associated diseases, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and others can also contribute to Dry Eye problems.  

Dry Eye Syndrome in India
Dry Eye Syndrome is more prevalent in cities with high levels of air pollution, says one study. People living in Metro cities were three to four times more likely to be diagnosed with DES than those in less urban and rural areas. The risk of dry eye syndrome was 13 per cent higher in high altitude areas.
More than 75 per cent of women who routinely use a computer at work may suffer from Dry Eyes, according to researchers in Japan. Among men, it was 60.2 per cent. Risk factors for Dry Eye included being over 30 years and using a computer more than eight hours per day.

Dr Divya Reddy
Cataract surgeon and consultant at MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals

What are the symptoms of Dry Eye?

  • Gritty feel in the eye
  • Itching eyes
  • Aching eyes
  • Red and sore eyes
  • Photophobia
  • Blurred vision
  • Watery eye

What are the treatments available?
1. Artificial lubricants
2. Warm compresses and lid massage
3. Eyelid hygiene
4. Topical and
systemic antibiotics
5. Immunomodulators
6. Omega 3 fatty acids
7. Punctual plugs
8. Tea tree oils and scrubs for demodex infestation

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices