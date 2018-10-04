How to deal with dry eyes?

By Express News Service

Eyes need constant lubrication to keep them healthy. Tears bathe the eyes and wash away impurities which may lead to infection. Dry Eye, or keratoconjunctivitissicca, is a disorder of the tear film due to tear deficiency or excessive evaporation that causes damage to the ocular surface and is associated

with symptoms of discomfort. Our eyes are constantly moisturised by a thin layer on cornea, which is called tear film.

The value of tear fluid in preserving a clear cornea has been understood since ages. The fact that blinking action of lids was essential for spreading the tears and maintaining a moist surface on anterior portion of globe was obvious even in olden age. That is why in ancient times, as a crueler form of punishment eyelids used to be excised, invariably leading to blindness due to desiccation and opacification of cornea. Hence the knowledge of tear film is long standing and so is the knowledge that cornea will dry up if blinking is prevented.

What is MGD?

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction is the most common cause of Dry Eye. Meibomian glands are micro glands inside the eye lids, which produce the oily substance to secrete enough oil (meibum) to the tear film to keep it moist. If these glands are blocked, or are not producing enough meibum, it results in evaporation of the tears and result in Dry Eye.

Who can have Dry Eyes?

Dry Eye Syndrome can be congenital for some people. It is most common among people who have exposure to heat or light emitting devices, computers, equipment, or working in hot climate or air conditioning environment for longer hours. Dry Eyes are also common among regular contact lens users.

If you have undergone any refractive surgeries, or cornea surgeries in the past, you may have Dry Eye. Frequent flyers and people living in high altitude areas are also prone to Dry Eye Syndrome. Certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid-associated diseases, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and others can also contribute to Dry Eye problems.

Dry Eye Syndrome in India

Dry Eye Syndrome is more prevalent in cities with high levels of air pollution, says one study. People living in Metro cities were three to four times more likely to be diagnosed with DES than those in less urban and rural areas. The risk of dry eye syndrome was 13 per cent higher in high altitude areas.

More than 75 per cent of women who routinely use a computer at work may suffer from Dry Eyes, according to researchers in Japan. Among men, it was 60.2 per cent. Risk factors for Dry Eye included being over 30 years and using a computer more than eight hours per day.

Dr Divya Reddy

Cataract surgeon and consultant at MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals

What are the symptoms of Dry Eye?

Gritty feel in the eye

Itching eyes

Aching eyes

Red and sore eyes

Photophobia

Blurred vision

Watery eye

What are the treatments available?

1. Artificial lubricants

2. Warm compresses and lid massage

3. Eyelid hygiene

4. Topical and

systemic antibiotics

5. Immunomodulators

6. Omega 3 fatty acids

7. Punctual plugs

8. Tea tree oils and scrubs for demodex infestation