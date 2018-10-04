Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, a helpline for Azaan students in Hyderabad looking to join new schools

Parents of the students have been assured of assistance to get admission in the school of their choice in the district.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the education department issued a notice derecognising the Azaan International School to run pre-primary classes, the education officials on Wednesday sealed the nursery and kindergarten classes at the school.

The school had 290 students enrolled in these classes. To ensure that no child is affected by derecognition,  the District Education Officer (DEO) B  Venkata Narasamma had called for a meeting with parents. The turnout at the meeting, however, was dismal with only 39 parents attended it.

“We have given a list of four schools in the vicinity of Azaan School from which parents can choose. The decision is entirely theirs. If they are not satisfied with these schools, they can select any other school of their choice in Hyderabad district and we will ensure that the children are admitted in that school,”  the DEO said.

She also added that since not may parents attended the meeting a helpline has been set up at the deputy DEO’s office to assist parents with admission related queries.

During the meeting, the education department officials also assured that they will take up the issue of fees with the school management. “We are getting fee details from the school to see how many parents have submitted the fee for the entire academic year and accordingly we will make them refund the fee,” she said.

The department’s decision has evoked a mixed response from parents. Sana Bari, a parent said that regardless of the decision to seal the pre-primary sections, she would have not sent her daughter, studying in Class 1, back to Azaan school again.

“But if the officials help us in getting admission in any school, then it’s an appreciable step,” she said.

Rafeek Khan, another parent is not that hopeful. “What is the guarantee that these schools will admit our children in the mid-session? Fees and logistics are other aspects we are worried about,” he said.

