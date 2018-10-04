Home Cities Hyderabad

Swine Flu keeps health department on high alert

As monsoons are phasing out making way for winters, there is a spike in the number of Swine Flu cases reported in the State.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As monsoons are phasing out making way for winters, there is a spike in the number of Swine Flu cases reported in the State. While only two cases were reported in August, a whooping 63 were reported in September and three from October 1-3. Health department officials said that the though the numbers are far lesser when compared to the corresponding months in 2015 to 2017, they are on alert.

For instance, while 63 cases were reported in September of this year, it was 348 in September of 2017, 28 in 2016 and 126 in 2015. When it comes to number of deaths, two were reported in the past one-week, and one in March. All the deceased are women above 50-years age and the three suffered from co-morbid conditions.

“National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directed us to be on alert. The last batch of vaccines against swine flu expired in May of this year and new batches will be here in a weeks time,” said Dr A Sukrutha Reddy, joint director, Epidemics Cell (Telangana).

