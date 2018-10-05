Home Cities Hyderabad

Did low carb-diet and excessive workout led to his death?

The desperation for a slim waistline has cost a 21-year-old his life! P Vijay Naik, a former student of Nizam college, was on a low-carbohydrate diet.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students protest against Vijay's death. (Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The desperation for a slim waistline has cost a 21-year-old his life! P Vijay Naik, a former student of Nizam college, was on a low-carbohydrate diet. He was skipping meals and exercising at the same time to lose extra belly fat. After a long gap, Naik hit the college gym on Thursday. According to a friend, Naik went to the gym in the evening after he skipped lunch in the afternoon. 

“After the exhaustive session, Naik was sweating profusely and could not go to his hostel by himself,” says the friend who does not want to be named. “He asked us to take him to hostel room and get him some glucose and food.” He ate a dosa and drank glucose water, his second meal of the day, and went to sleep. 

Naik then woke up at around 8 pm and went down to the hostel mess for food. But after eating just one morsel of the egg biryani that was served, he vomited. Shocked, his friends took him to a nearby clinic. “By then Naik was complaining of pain in the left side of his chest. He continued to vomit. The doctor at the clinic asked us to rush him to a multi-speciality hospital,” says another friend. By the time Naik was taken to a bigger hospital, he had died. 

No trainer?
Nizam college students staged a dharna after the death. They said the gym had no trainer who could advise Naik not to go on crash diets or workout on empty stomach. “There is no trainer for the gym. A caretaker opens it in the morning and evening for 100-odd people who regularly workout here,” says college principal Laxmikanth Rathore. 

Though the college has recently put up 15 CCTV cameras in its hostel premises to keep a tab on students consuming alcohol, it has no such camera in the gym. The exact cause of Naik’s death is yet to be ascertained, doctors say that cardiovascular deaths among youth have become common.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Youth dies after workout Gym Death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices