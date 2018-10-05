Did low carb-diet and excessive workout led to his death?

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The desperation for a slim waistline has cost a 21-year-old his life! P Vijay Naik, a former student of Nizam college, was on a low-carbohydrate diet. He was skipping meals and exercising at the same time to lose extra belly fat. After a long gap, Naik hit the college gym on Thursday. According to a friend, Naik went to the gym in the evening after he skipped lunch in the afternoon.

“After the exhaustive session, Naik was sweating profusely and could not go to his hostel by himself,” says the friend who does not want to be named. “He asked us to take him to hostel room and get him some glucose and food.” He ate a dosa and drank glucose water, his second meal of the day, and went to sleep.

Naik then woke up at around 8 pm and went down to the hostel mess for food. But after eating just one morsel of the egg biryani that was served, he vomited. Shocked, his friends took him to a nearby clinic. “By then Naik was complaining of pain in the left side of his chest. He continued to vomit. The doctor at the clinic asked us to rush him to a multi-speciality hospital,” says another friend. By the time Naik was taken to a bigger hospital, he had died.

No trainer?

Nizam college students staged a dharna after the death. They said the gym had no trainer who could advise Naik not to go on crash diets or workout on empty stomach. “There is no trainer for the gym. A caretaker opens it in the morning and evening for 100-odd people who regularly workout here,” says college principal Laxmikanth Rathore.

Though the college has recently put up 15 CCTV cameras in its hostel premises to keep a tab on students consuming alcohol, it has no such camera in the gym. The exact cause of Naik’s death is yet to be ascertained, doctors say that cardiovascular deaths among youth have become common.