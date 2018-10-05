Home Cities Hyderabad

Monkeys break in, pick up fight with cats in osmania hospital

Patients and attendants at the Osmania General Hospital were in for a horror of a different kind on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients and attendants at the Osmania General Hospital were in for a horror of a different kind on Thursday. After the ‘raining bricks’ episode, when chunks of the ceiling came crashing at various parts of the hospital, it’s a real-life enactment of the ‘Planet of the Apes’ in the hospital campus. 

Three monkeys entered the hospital and terrorised the inmates for quite a while. Things escalated after the trio picked up a ‘physical fight’ with cats sleeping in the corner of the ward. Sources say that even before hospital authorities could contain the menace of cats, which have started taking up more space in the already crowded hospital premises, new ‘inmates’ seem to be making their presence felt.  

Doctors who did not want to be named said the monkeys usually stay on trees opposite the Quli Qutb Shah block. However at around 8.40 am on Thursday, they decided to venture into the wards. Superintendent of the hospital B Nagender has assured that such incidents will not happen again. 

