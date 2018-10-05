Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizam College Principal says Vijay did not work out in gym

A group of students from the college staged a protest at the college on Wednesday after reports of Vijay’s death spread.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Nizam College administration has washed its hands off in the death of the former student, the college students have alleged that the student P Vijay Naik died after working out in the college gym. The agitating students are demanding ex-gratia for the youth’s family and want the principal sacked.

A group of students from the college staged a protest at the college on Wednesday after reports of Vijay’s death spread. “We staged a dharna around midnight soon after we got the news. We were then taken into custody by the police and released Thursday morning. We are demanding an ex-gratia of `25  lakh for deceased’s family. The principal should also be removed from his position,” said Narender, a student and ABVP in-charge from the college.

A section of students has alleged that despite several representations to the college authorities they did not pay heed to recruit a proper trainer for the college gym. When contacted, Prof LB Laxmikant Rathod, principal of Nizam College, which is affiliated to Osmania University, vouched that there was no fault of college administration in the incident or the gym instructor. 

He said, “The boy (Vijay) did not exercise at all in the gym. There is a register in the gym in which names of all those who use the facility are noted down and his name is not there in the register. He just came to the gym and sat there. The gym instructor offered him water and asked as to why was he looking exhausted,” he added.

