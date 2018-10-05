Youth dies after visit to college gym, students demand principal’s removal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old former student of Nizam College died on Wednesday night after he complained of chest pain soon after returning from a workout at the college gym. The deceased, identified as P Vijay Naik, had completed his final year BSc MPC (Math, Physics, Chemistry) course last year but had one subject paper backlog to clear for securing the bachelor’s degree.

He fell unconscious at the gym. After he regained consciousness, he was sent back to the private hostel where he was staying. On Thursday morning, the college students staged a protest outside the principal’s office, alleging negligence on part of the administration. They claimed that absence of a gym trainer has led to the student’s death. Students added that they have given multiple representations to the college administration in this matter in the past. Police dispersed the protesting students as protest gathered steam.

The Abids Road police have registered a case of suspicious death. K Laxmiah, sub-inspector, Abids Road police station, told Express that Vijay, hailing from Nizamabad had returned to the city about 15 days ago to prepare for exams, and was staying at a private hostel.

“Vijay began working out at the college gym at around 4.30 p.m last evening. He was on empty stomach and collapsed on the ground. His friends took him to their hostel and then shifted him to a nearby hospital. Later he was referred to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the SI added.The preliminary probe revealed that Vijay had a light breakfast of just two ‘bondas’ in the morning and then skipped his lunch.