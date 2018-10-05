Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth dies after visit to college gym, students demand principal’s removal

A 21-year-old former student of Nizam College died on Wednesday night after he complained of chest pain soon after returning from a workout at the college gym.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Nizam College protest at the entrance demanding justice for Vijay who died after visiting the college gym, on Wednesday | Vinay madappu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 21-year-old former student of Nizam College died on Wednesday night after he complained of chest pain soon after returning from a workout at the college gym. The deceased, identified as P Vijay Naik, had completed his final year BSc MPC (Math, Physics, Chemistry) course last year but had one subject paper backlog to clear for securing the bachelor’s degree. 

He fell unconscious at the gym. After he regained consciousness, he was sent back to the private hostel where he was staying. On Thursday morning, the college students staged a protest outside the principal’s office, alleging negligence on part of the administration. They claimed that absence of a gym trainer has led to the student’s death. Students added that they have given multiple representations to the college administration in this matter in the past. Police dispersed the protesting students as protest gathered steam. 

The Abids Road police have registered a case of suspicious death. K Laxmiah, sub-inspector, Abids Road police station, told Express that Vijay, hailing from Nizamabad had returned to the city about 15 days ago to prepare for exams, and was staying at a private hostel. 

“Vijay began working out at the college gym at around 4.30 p.m last evening. He was on empty stomach and collapsed on the ground. His friends took him to their hostel and then shifted him to a nearby hospital. Later he was referred to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the SI added.The preliminary probe revealed that Vijay had a light breakfast of just two ‘bondas’ in the morning and then skipped his lunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gym Death Youth dies after workout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices