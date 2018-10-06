32 percent female sex workers in India don't have insurance, 16 percent without bank accounts: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the multiple vulnerabilities that female sex workers (FSWs) in India face on account of their profession, not having insurance has been found to be a key factor in defining their financial vulnerability.



This was one of the findings of a study undertaken by researchers from the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad, and Population Council, an international nonprofit that conducts research in public health and biomedicine.



Titled 'Measuring vulnerability among female sex workers in India using a multidimensional framework,' the study was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.



It was found that lack of insurance contributed the most-- 32 per cent -- financial vulnerabilities, followed by lack of savings or investment in gold, land or property (26 per cent),lack of alternative income other than sex work (20 per cent) and not having saving accounts in bank or post office (16 per cent). Loan from an informal source contributed only 6 per cent to the overall vulnerabilities.



The study stated that given the Modi government's increased emphasis on ensuring access to insurance for all, this study could provide an opportunity for the policymakers to leverage and provide this vulnerable group with financial security.



Lack of awareness of their legal rights is highlighted as another aspect that needs to be addressed to make FSWs more resilient to exploitation. In addition, the absence of social support and network contributed about one quarter to the overall vulnerability level.



The study also showed positive associations between vulnerability and HIV-related sexual risk factors suggesting that addressing vulnerabilities of FSWs would eventually lead to better HIV risk behaviour among them.



Dr.Ruchira Bhattacharya, assistant professor, Centre for Gender Studies and Development, NIRDPR, said along with research scholars the study is of importance to the policymakers to design solutions for public health and need appropriate, comparable and yet simple measures to monitor the situations of extremely marginalized communities.



With regards to intervention programmes, the study suggested facilitating access to formal financial services, helping FSWs to increase their saving habits and invest in assets.

