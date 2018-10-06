Home Cities Hyderabad

Dates of RRB exams clash with TS Junior Panchayat Secretary Exam, students stage protest

A protest will be conducted on Saturday at OU from Arts College to NCC Gate by the Unemployed JAC in this regard. 

Published: 06th October 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Protest for justice

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a goof up by different government agencies, the dates of two major competitive examinations are clashing, giving sleepless nights to the aspirants who are worried that they will lose good opportunities if they have to choose one exam over the other.

Telangana State Junior Panchayat Secretary Exam and RRB Group D exam are both scheduled to be held on October 10. Panchayat secretary exam was initially going to be held on October 4 but was later rescheduled by TSPSC. However, both dates, initial and the rescheduled one, are clashing with the Railway Group D exam.

The Railway Group D recruitment is being conducted for 62,907 vacancies in various level 1 posts. There are 9,000 posts to be filled through the Panchayat secretary exam.

It may be recalled that the government received 1.9 crore applications of the Group D recruitment, with a sizeable number for Telangana too. Even though the exam is being conducted from October 1-31, a number aspirants who are giving both Group D and Panchayat Secretary exam will be affected as they will have to choose one of the two.

Aspirants have been staging protests for several weeks now demanding TSPSC to reschedule the exam again. On Thursday, O Krishna, a PhD scholar from Political Science Department, Osmania University, attempted suicide inside the Art College Building demanding action by the State. A protest will be conducted on Saturday at OU from Arts College to NCC Gate by the Unemployed JAC in this regard. 

