Irrigation tanks go dry even after four months of southwest monsoon

Half of the minor irrigation tanks in Telangana remain dry even after four months of southwest monsoon. And that spells  trouble for farmers in the new crop season.

Published: 06th October 2018

By V Nilesh
HYDERABAD: Half of the minor irrigation tanks in Telangana remain dry even after four months of southwest monsoon. And that spells trouble for farmers in the new crop season. As per Irrigation Department data, of the 44,706 minor irrigation tanks in the State, 22,203 tanks are filled with just zero to 25 per cent of their maximum water storage capacity as on October 4. And 4,273 tanks are filled with 25 to 50 per cent, 5,369 are filled with 50 to 75 per cent, 8,928 with 75 to 100 per cent and 3,933 tanks have surplus water.

However, the picture is not same across the State. There is a stark contrast between the situation of minor irrigation tanks located in 17 districts under Godavari river basin and in 13 districts under Krishna river basin.  This is due to northern and eastern parts of Telangana like Asifabad, Peddapally, Kothagudem and Bhupalpally experiencing either normal or excessive rainfall whereas other parts like Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool recording deficient rainfall.  

Brimming with water

Most minor irrigation tanks in the Godavari river basin are brimming with water, thanks to bountiful rains and also to the various measures taken up for the restoration of the tanks under Mission Kakatiya by the State government. Of the 21,005 minor irrigation tanks located in 17 districts under Godavari river basin in the State, almost 56 per cent are either filled to 75 to 100 per cent the capacity or are overflowing.

As per the Irrigation Department, water is surplus in 3,549 tanks, filled up to 75 to 100 per cent capacity in 8,212 tanks, 50 to 75 per cent in 4,456 tanks, 25 to 50 per cent in 1,677 tanks and zero to 25 per cent in 3,111 tanks. Peddapally has the highest number of minor irrigation tanks that have surplus water (820), whereas Jangaon has the highest number of dry tanks with water-filled just up to zero to 25 per cent (844).
Dry tanks in Krishna basin

A massive 80 per cent of the 22,203 minor irrigation tanks in Krishna river basin is almost dried up, with some filled up to just zero to 25 per cent of the total capacity. As per official data, 19,092 tanks in Krishna have water filled up to zero to 25 per cent of the total capacity whereas 4,273 tanks have from 25 to 50 per cent, 5,369 tanks have from 50 to 75 per cent, 8,928 have from 75 to 100 per cent and 3,933 tanks have surplus water.

