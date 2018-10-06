Home Cities Hyderabad

ITC Hotel launches Sunbean Gourmet Coffee

Someone once famously said that a yawn is a silent scream for coffee.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

Someone once famously said that a yawn is a silent scream for coffee. And what better way to open those sleepy eyes than with a mug of freshly brewed hot drink that fills you with the smell of distant gardens its beans are picked from. When the Sufi saint Baba Budan, in the 17th century, brought seven beans of coffee to Karnataka, from the port city of Mocha, he didn’t know that he was bringing to Hindustan a new beverage culture.

And even after hundreds of years the same aroma wafts in every house and cafe in the country as several brands endorse this golden drink. That’s how ITC Hotels have launched Sunbean Gourmet Coffee in Nicamalai and Panagiri blends which are amalgams of coffee grown in Nicaragua & Anamalai and Panama & Baba Budangiri respectively. City’s plush star hotel ITC Kohenur is celebrating the Coffee Week with these two unique fusion flavours.

We tried four coffee preparations Nicamalai Sparkling Haze, Nicamalai Equinox, Panagiri Vietnamese Iced Coffee and Panagiri Tropicafe. My pick is the second one Nicamalai Equinox with a dash of orange marmalade, choco-chip cookie crumbles and caramel syrup topped with dollops of cream and served in a traditional Irish coffee mug. The fruity tang releases a special lingering taste onto the tongue. I enjoyed drinking the mix which was a delicious coffee mocktail.

To accompany the varied coffee drinks my snack choice from the Charlie stand are: spring rolls filled with vermicelli, herbs and chicken along with Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Tart, Chocolate Cake, Lemon Macaroons, Honey Nut Flan, Lemon and White Chocolate Strata among other savoury tidbits.
It’s worth buying a packet of the blend to enjoy the freshly brewed delight. Available on Amazon and select stores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coffee beverage culture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices