Nigerian drug peddler dies in Hyderabad while trying to flee from cops

It was a dangerous escape, right out of the reel, that ended on a rather tragic note as a 35-year-old Nigerian fell off from the third floor of an apartment while trying to escape from the police.

The deceased Patrick Ojana and three others were being chased down by the West Zone task force team at Ayodhyanagar under  Asifnagar police limits on Thursday night, based on a tip-off that they were involved in a drug racket.

According to the police, a Task Force team had raided Sri Sai Apartments following reports of a drug deal going on there.  Caught off guard,  Ojana tried to escape by sliding down a water pipe from the third floor of the building but slipped and fell. Police shifted him to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Ojana had similar drug cases registered against him earlier by the Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills police.  After coming out of the jail on bail,  he resumed his illegal activities,  the commissioner said.

“Since 2010, a total 61 Nigerians were arrested for their involvement in drug peddling of opium, cocaine and other illegal businesses,’’ Anjani Kumar said. 

A continuous drive was on to make Hyderabad a drug-free city, he added.

Police arrested three other Nigerians and seized over 20 grams of cocaine from them.

