Water Board creates new transmission wing

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For effective monitoring of continuous operations of newly commissioned reservoirs, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has established a Secondary Transmission Wing.

For proper functioning of the secondary transmission wing, the Water Board has created a separate operation and maintenance division and has named it as O&M XXII (Krishna water source) and XXIII (Yellampally, Singur, Manjira, Osmansagar, Himayatsagar sources).

HMWS&SB officials told Express that the new wing will monitor the continuous operation of newly commissioned reservoirs to provide better service to its customers.

The STW will be required to oversee smooth and effective functioning of the system such as planning, designing and estimating the quantity of water to be provided to each reservoir based on the number of connections in consultation with O&M.

The wing would plan and design proposals for the removal of online and direct supplies. It will also be required to make arrangements for removal and closure of direct supply tapping and extend the distribution mains from the nearest reservoir outlet main to such areas. It will also be required to plan and install the bulk flow meters and reservoir level gauges at all the service reservoirs and connect them to SCADA system of Water Board.