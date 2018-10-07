Are popular malls violating norms?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the guise of discounts and offers this festive season, popular clothing shopping centres in the city have been flouting norms adhering to the MRP. On Saturday, 237 cases were reported across 31 such centres.

From the popular Reddy Brothers in Gaddiannaram to Mebaz in Kukatpally, cases have been booked by 15 teams that have been exclusively deployed to check with compliance of Packaged Commodity Act, 2011. “They went to 60 centres, of which 31 were found to be flouting the norms like failing to mention the MRP, manufacturer’s address among other details,”said Vijay Bhasker, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology.