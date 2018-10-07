No alert on Zika: officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While at least eight Zika cases were detected in Rajasthan, officials from Telangana State Health Department said that no alerts on it yet were received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, an official from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that passive surveillance, where people who return from Zika affected countries listed in 2016 including Brazil, Peru, Portugal, and who show symptoms are screened, is continuing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, from August-2016.