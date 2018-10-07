Home Cities Hyderabad

No alert on Zika: officials

While at least eight Zika cases were detected in Rajasthan, officials from Telangana State Health Department said that no alerts on it yet were received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published: 07th October 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker shows larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes found inside a warehouse during an operation to combat the mosquitoes that transmits the Zika virus in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil, Tuesday. Brazil's health minister Marcelo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While at least eight Zika cases were detected in Rajasthan, officials from Telangana State Health Department said that no alerts on it yet were received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

However, an official from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that passive surveillance, where people who return from Zika affected countries listed in 2016 including Brazil, Peru, Portugal, and who show symptoms are screened, is continuing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, from August-2016. 

