Home Cities Hyderabad

No dearth of takers for what’s left of the iconic Mississippi hangar

Even after its demise, the Mississippi Hangar is fetching big bucks for the cash-strapped transport corporation.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

It has been over two months since the Mississippi hangar collapsed over the City Bus Stand in Gowliguda; however, its removal is still underway. With no roof over the bus stand, people are forced to bear the elements to board buses | R Satish Babu

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after its demise, the Mississippi Hangar is fetching big bucks for the cash-strapped transport corporation. About 28 bidders had come forward to claim the tonnes of iron scrap from the hangar installed in the 1930s by Butler & Co. Of them, eight were shortlisted and the highest bidder, who quoted `45 lakh, has been considered. 

However, negotiations with the bidder are still underway after which the structure will be dismantled and the entire space cleaned. “A negotiation meeting will be held next week after which we are expecting a revenue boost for the corporation,” said a senior TSRTC official. “In case talks fail, we will have to float an open tender.”

After the mammoth structure came crashing on July 5, TSRTC decided to turn the place into an integrated bus complex that can house bus shelters, bus pass counters, and commercial space. But three months since then, it’s not even close to achieving this redevelopment. Now, passengers are forced to wait under open sky as two bus stops currently being utilised as a stop-gap arrangement have no space.

With the average footfall being around 85,000 a day, passengers and officials are feeling the heat. “The main problem is lack of a bus shelter. Without it passengers are having to weather the sun and rain while waiting for a bus,” said a field officer of the TSRTC at CBS. Facilities like toilets and convenience stores, which were earlier there at the bus stand, is being missed by many. A request placed by TSRTC officials with GHMC counterparts for installation of mobile toilets has fallen on deaf years.

Heritage activists, meanwhile, have decried the move to sell the Hangar as scrap. “This is a very sad state of affairs. We, the Nizam’s Family Welfare Association, had written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking for it to be preserved. However, we did not receive any response,” said Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur. 

Similarly, Dr Iqbal Jaweed, a heritage enthusiast and chairman of the Telangana Mass and Social Organisation (TMAS) said, “We had recommended the government to shift it to outskirts of the city, assemble it and use it as a public space for events. This is a sad move which would infuriate the public.” 
However, P Anuradha Reddy, historian and INTACH convenor said, “We understand that TSRTC could not maintain the hangar as it is in losses.” Reddy said that heritage enthusiasts had planned to take matters into their hands, but their plans to rebuild it were cut short due to lack of funds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mississippi Hangar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices