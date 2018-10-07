Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana elections: BJP to pick ‘winning horses’ after October 10

Meanwhile, Laxman also said both the Congress and TRS are indulging in lashing at each other instead of highlighting the reasons why people should vote for them.  

Published: 07th October 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP unit on Saturday maintained that though it has received more than 1,000 applications for party tickets from workers and loyalists to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, the final list of candidates will be announced only after a central parliamentary committee meeting on October 10. 

“We have received applications from more than 1,000 persons who want to contest on BJP tickets. Their candidature will be considered in a democratic way and after October 10, a parliamentary meeting will be convened where the winning horses will be decided in phases,” K Laxman, State BJP president, said.  “We are not a family party to give tickets from the farmhouse, like the TRS, or to give tickets by sitting in Darussalam (MIM headquarters) like the Congress,” Laxman alleged. 

The BJP will step forward to seek votes with the tagline ‘Marpu kosam BJP, isaari BJP’ which translates to ‘BJP for a change, this time BJP’, Laxman announced during a press conference. The BJP’s mantra is to make its voices heard among the Assembly constituencies by holding three public meetings. An exclusive meeting would also be held for attracting the new voters, especially the 18-year-olds who will be first time voters. 

‘Stooping too low’

Meanwhile, Laxman also said both the Congress and TRS are indulging in lashing at each other instead of highlighting the reasons why people should vote for them.  “It is objectionable to see TPCC president (Uttam Kumar Reddy) and CM KCR hurl insults at each other and indulge in personal attacks. They have stooped to a very low grade of politics. The main objective of the campaigning -- highlighting welfare and developmental works -- is not being done,” Laxman said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana elections BJP Telangana BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices