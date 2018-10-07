Telangana elections: BJP to pick ‘winning horses’ after October 10

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP unit on Saturday maintained that though it has received more than 1,000 applications for party tickets from workers and loyalists to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, the final list of candidates will be announced only after a central parliamentary committee meeting on October 10.

“We have received applications from more than 1,000 persons who want to contest on BJP tickets. Their candidature will be considered in a democratic way and after October 10, a parliamentary meeting will be convened where the winning horses will be decided in phases,” K Laxman, State BJP president, said. “We are not a family party to give tickets from the farmhouse, like the TRS, or to give tickets by sitting in Darussalam (MIM headquarters) like the Congress,” Laxman alleged.

The BJP will step forward to seek votes with the tagline ‘Marpu kosam BJP, isaari BJP’ which translates to ‘BJP for a change, this time BJP’, Laxman announced during a press conference. The BJP’s mantra is to make its voices heard among the Assembly constituencies by holding three public meetings. An exclusive meeting would also be held for attracting the new voters, especially the 18-year-olds who will be first time voters.

‘Stooping too low’

Meanwhile, Laxman also said both the Congress and TRS are indulging in lashing at each other instead of highlighting the reasons why people should vote for them. “It is objectionable to see TPCC president (Uttam Kumar Reddy) and CM KCR hurl insults at each other and indulge in personal attacks. They have stooped to a very low grade of politics. The main objective of the campaigning -- highlighting welfare and developmental works -- is not being done,” Laxman said.