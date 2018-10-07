Telangana elections: Remove government ads and hoardings within 48 hours, says Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the announcement of poll schedule for the State Assembly by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar, directed the caretaker government in the State to remove all government advertisements from public places within 48 hours and other unauthorised political hoardings from private areas in 72 hours.

“All those hoardings, advertisements which seek to project the achievements of a political party should be removed within 48 hours. And unauthorised political advertisements should be removed from private property within 78 hours. District officers will report on the compliance of the rules,” Rajat Kumar said while addressing a media conference here on Saturday.

“We need to get the list of works that have been grounded and those that have to be started from all the districts. Action will be taken against those found violating the poll code,” he said while cautioning parties that political meetings cannot be held between 10 p.m, and 6 a.m.

A 24/7 complaint redressal mechanism and a call centre will be in place soon. The toll-free number 1950 is already being used by the election commission to monitor complaints, he said. “A flying squad, video team, static and mobile teams, apart from intensive checking for liquor will be immediately activated. Also, we are in touch with the Income Tax officials to check bank transactions for some time now,” Kumar said. The announcement of dates has nothing to do with the ongoing cases that are being heard in the High Court.

Voter enrolment

New voters, who are 18 years of age as on December 31, 2017, can enrol till ten days before the nomination of candidates. “Ten days before the nominations are filed, new voters can register with us. The restriction is for generation of cards,” Kumar said while assuring that voter ID cards would be distributed soon. Closed groups of social media cannot be monitored for enforcing model code of conduct, the CEO clarified.

Owaisi terms Congress’ opposition baseless

Hyderabad: Hailing the Election Commission of India’s decision to announce polling dates in the State, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed Congress’ opposition to the decision as baseless. Owaisi said, “Election Commission has the right to announce election and the High Court did not stop EC from doing so. It instead asked not to publish the electoral roll. Congress’ allegations about the discrepancies in voter list is baseless.

Actually, they are scared to face the election. This “running-away attitude” will benefit TRS.” Earlier in the day Congress raised a strong objection to the EC decision and alleged that the Central government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and EC were colluding and were trying to subvert democracy. The EC announced that the state would go to elections on December 7 and the counting would be on December 11. The nomination is set to be between November 12 and 19.