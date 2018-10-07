Home Cities Hyderabad

The oldest inmate of Nehru Zoo turns 80! 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad turned 55 on Saturday, two new additions to animal family of the zoo were released in enclosures for public display - a Hyena cub and a baby squirrel monkey. The zoo also celebrated the birthday of one of its oldest residents, the elephant named Rani, that turned eighty and also the 50th anniversary of the toy train in the zoo. 

Speaking on the occasion of the zoo turning 55, Additional PCCF (Wildlife), Munindra, said that a new toy train will be introduced in the zoo. He also said that soon Hyderabad zoo’s lonely giraffe will get company of two more giraffes to be brought over from Kolkata zoo.

The successful breeding of the Hyena and Squirrel monkey, is an indication that the living conditions and environment in enclosures being provided for animals in Hyderabad zoo are right, said Hyderabad zoo Curator, N Kshitija. 

