Degree student arrested for assaulting Class VII student in Hyderabad

Nitin was arrested and booked under POCSO Act after he intimidated and assaulted the 13-year-old in front of her house when her parents were away.

Published: 08th October 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A degree student was on Sunday arrested by the Cyberabad Police for harassing and misbehaving with a Class VII student. The 13-year-old victim told her mother that Nitin was stalking and threatening her for spurning his advances.

Nitin went to the girl’s residence on Saturday night and picked up a fight with her when there was no one at home. One of the neighbours intervened to rescue the teen on seeing the commotion, but Nitin attacked both of them and fled the spot. The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother when she returned from work. 

Booked under POCSO Act

