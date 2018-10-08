Home Cities Hyderabad

Degree student held for harassing minor

A degree student was arrested by Cyberabad police on Sunday for harassing and misbehaving with a Class-VII student.

Published: 08th October 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A degree student was arrested by Cyberabad police on Sunday for harassing and misbehaving with a Class-VII student. The 13-year-old girl told her mother that one Nitin was stalking her and threatening her to accepting his love proposal. He had also given her a 10-day deadline after which she would have to face dire consequences.

Nitin, who is a first year degree student, resides in the same locality. He went on Saturday night to the girl’s house and picked up a fight with her. Her mom had not yet returned from work. Noticing the commotion, one of the neighbours came to the girl’s rescue. Then, Nitin is alleged to have abused and physically attacked the neighbour and the girl before feeling from the spot.
The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother when she returned from work. Nitin has been arrested and booked under POCSO Act.

RTC conductor arrested for sexual assault

An RTC driver, who had allegedly misbehaved with a student on board the bus was arrested by the police at Neredmet on Sunday. Emandi Pandarinath Srinivas (53) misbehaved with the girl while issuing a ticket to her on multiple occasions, said police.

According to police, the victim (17) from Neredmet is student at a private college and travels by a city bus everyday. Recently while issuing a ticket to her, Srinivas misbehaved with her. When it was repeated, she lodged a complaint with Neredmet police, after which SHE teams were alerted. On Sunday, when he repeated the act with the girl, the SHE teams on board the bus, caught him red-handed and handed him over to Neredmet police. He was arrested and sent to remand on Sunday.

