‘Hate speech’ by scholar sparks tension

Mild tension prevailed in the Old City on Saturday night as a religious scholar made objectionable comments against members of a community.

Published: 08th October 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in the Old City on Saturday night as a religious scholar made objectionable comments against members of a community. Police soon swung into action and brought the situation back into control. A case in this regard has been registered against Brother Imran Mustab Hussain, who made the statements.

Complainant Syed Najaf Ali Shoukat approached the police claiming that Imran had delivered the provocative speech inside a place of worship after Isha prayers. His speech was recorded and circulated among people and it went viral in no time, leading to tension. Later, hundreds of people came to the place of worship and squatted in front of it in protest.

Later, a scuffle broke out between the scholar’s group and protestors. The mob was dispersed after police promised action against the man who made the inflammatory statements. City police commissioner Anjani Kumar visited the place and camped at Mirchowk police station monitoring situation.

