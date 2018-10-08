Murder suspect hacked to death before father

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in the city outskirts on Sunday. The deceased was allegedly involved in the murder of his friend Krishna in January 2017. On Sunday, when Raju came to the village to collect money from an advocate, Krishna’s family attacked him with axes, killing him on the spot.

All of this unfolded before Raju’s father Narasimha. Thota Raju (38) and Kavali Krishna were close friends living in Nagaram village. In January 2017, they travelled to Shamshabad to purchase Jowar and had a drink after which Raju returned home without Krishna, who was found dead near railway tracks in Shamshabad. Krishna’s family suspect Raju in the murder. Earlier, they set Raju’s house on fire. Fearing further attacks, Raju’s family fled the village.

In need of money they came to Nagaram on Sunday for a loan from advocate Nagender Rao. While leaving the village, Krishna’s father Shankaraiah and uncle Madhuchander attacked Raju while his father watched in horror. They also tried to attack Narasimha but then fled from the spot in panic. The duo has been arrested and produced in court.