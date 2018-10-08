Policemen pacify baby as mother writes exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a police constable Mujeeb Rehman was spotted consoling a baby at exam center after her mother sat for written exam in Mahabubnagar district, a team of police constables won the hearts by taking care of a six-month-old baby boy by feeding him with bottled milk when his mother was sitting in exam hall for Group IV today under Mahankali police limits today.

A woman aspirant of Group IV exam came to exam center located at Parsi School along with her baby boy and sister. Entering into the exam hall, the woman aspirant handed over her baby boy to her sister for taking care of him. It was around 11.30 am when the baby boy felt uneasy and started to cry outside the exam center. A five-member police team led by police constable GJ Diwakar noticed the baby and started consoling him.

“We were posted at the place in view of exams. We noticed that the baby boy was crying and a woman , who was taking care of him, was unable to control the baby. We took the baby and consoled him. Later, we also fed him with bottled milk,’’ said Police Constable Diwakar.

The Mahankali Inspector V Jaypal Reddy said that it was their duty as part of community policing. Apart from doing regular duties of law and order, the staff in the police station are directed to carry out humanity and community policing.