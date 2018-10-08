Staff shortage puts district consumer forums in a limbo

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blame it on the upcoming elections or lethargy on part of the government, district consumer forums in the State remained dysfunctional for most part of the week, causing a delay in redressing a large number of complaints.

Of the 12 district forums in the State, four are located in and around Hyderabad and all these sit for hearing cases for a maximum of three days.

For instance, the Hyderabad District Consumer Redressal Forums 1 and 2 sit to hear cases only for two days. The reason: a president presiding over the forum cannot hear or pass judgment on his own but can do so only when at least one of the two members presides over the hearing. And in this case, a member from Mahbubnagar presides over Forum 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays. The same member presides over Forum 2 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and over the Mahbubnagar district forum on Fridays and Saturdays. This forces the forums in the three places to function only for two days each in a week.

“The forums are functioning with skeletal staff. The appointment of members is yet to take place despite the fact that the written examination and personal interview of the short-listed candidates have been completed,” said an official.

“A total number of 72 candidates were short-listed, of whom 24 will be selected to preside over forum hearings in the State, it is learnt. “Everyday, a lot of consumers grumble over the poor functioning of the forums. The matter lies with minister’s peshi as a GO needs to be issued to fill the vacancies,” the official added.

The State is also missing out on the financial assistance given by the central government by not allocating land for construction of an exclusive building for the three district forums located in the Chandra Vihar complex. “