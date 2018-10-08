Home Cities Hyderabad

Staff shortage puts district consumer forums in a limbo

Of the 12 district forums in the State, four are located in and around Hyderabad and all these  sit for hearing cases for a maximum of three days.

Published: 08th October 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blame it on the upcoming elections or lethargy on part of the government, district consumer forums in the State  remained dysfunctional for most part of the week, causing a delay in redressing a large number of complaints.

Of the 12 district forums in the State, four are located in and around Hyderabad and all these  sit for hearing cases for a maximum of three days.

For instance, the Hyderabad District Consumer Redressal Forums 1 and 2 sit to hear cases only for two days. The reason: a president presiding over the forum cannot hear or pass judgment on his own but can do so only when at least one of the two members presides over the hearing. And in this case, a member from Mahbubnagar presides over Forum 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays. The same member presides over Forum 2 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and over the Mahbubnagar district forum on Fridays and Saturdays. This forces the forums in the three places to function only for two days each in a week.

“The forums are functioning with skeletal staff. The appointment of members is yet to take place despite the fact that the written examination and personal interview of the short-listed candidates have been completed,” said an official.

“A total number of 72 candidates were short-listed, of whom 24 will be selected to preside over forum hearings in the State, it is learnt. “Everyday, a lot of consumers grumble over the poor functioning of the forums. The matter lies with  minister’s peshi as a GO needs to be issued to fill the vacancies,” the official added.

The State is also missing out on the financial assistance given by the central government by not allocating land for construction of an exclusive building for the three district forums located in the Chandra Vihar complex. “

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife