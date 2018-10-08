‘Too much PDA!’ Residents around Himayat Sagar lake park say they are uncomfortable

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: A park near Himayath Sagar lake has become a bone of contention between residents of adjacent villages and government officials due to the allegation that obscene activities are taking place regularly in the park.

Recently a video surfaced, allegedly of a couple having sex in the park that is doing rounds on WhatsApp among the residents of the villages, who complain that such visuals have become a common sight in the park and have a become a nuisance. The villagers are demanding security features like CCTV cameras and hiring of a security guard to prevent such illegal activities in the park.

As the park is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad amid serene surroundings, many couples from the city choose this space for spending quality time. However, some indulge in obscene activities that has become troublesome for other visitors of the park, especially those who come with their families. The thick green cover in the park also acts as a cover for tipplers, who not just consume alcohol in the park but also litter the premises with bottles and gamble playing cards.

Speaking to Express, K Shiva Kumar Reddy a visitor to the park who had come with his family expressed anger at the state of affairs in the park. He said, “I came with my family here to spend some time in the lap of nature but found many couples in compromising positions everywhere in the park. They were unmindful of the steady stream of visitors. Young couples embracing each other is a common sight.”

M Raju a resident of nearby Gandipet village said that the obscenity becomes common during in the weekends.

He said, “The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) that maintains the park and police officials have to take necessary action to avoid such obscene activities in a public place. The lake police have turned a blind eye to the issue.”

When contacted, Narsingi police Inspector G V Ramana Goud, admitted that there is a lack of surveillance by the park authorities. He said that the police had received complaints from local residents on the issue and action was taken to prevent such activities in the park.