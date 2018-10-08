Visuals of dogs’ killing goes missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the shocking case of over 50 dogs getting shot by poison darts came to fore on Saturday, the police officials registered an FIR against the Sanskruthi Township Committee under Animal Cruelty Act. However the fate of the case remains uncertain as the crucial CCTV footage from the township is absent as police officials say the CCTVs had been malfunctioning since a week.

The incident which took place in Ghatkesar allegedly involved the colony president and secretary planning out an elaborated attack on the street dogs in order to eliminate them from the 130 acre township. Some of the shopkeepers in the vicinity who fed the strays even saw the dogs falling unconscious and frothing at their mouth.

As police authorities launch investigations, activists are planning to go to district and municipality authorities demanding action. “We are planning to go to the court,” said Pravallika Nigam, Convenor of Compassionate Society for Animals.