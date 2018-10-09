Biking for nine days of Bathukamma to promote women’s safety in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Bathukamma, nine woman bikers, over nine days starting Monday would be driving across nine districts of Telangana in a bid to create awareness on women’s safety. The nine, headed by founder of the all-women motorcycle club Bikerni Hyderabad, Jai Bharati and eight other members, including SHE Team constable Susan Shanti, would be starting from Hotel Plaza at 7 a.m, heading towards Pochampally.

Others members of the group include one Surekha, Satyaveni, Katyaytini, Sushma, Poornima, Kavitha and Hamsa, all belonging to various professions.

Explaining their objective Bharati said, “We are going to address gatherings of women in each district talk about SHE Teams, and other police activities. That is because, there are lots of policies that a government might implement but there can’t be any change unless people follow them. We are going to urge women to stand up for themselves if they have a problem.”

The nine-member gang would be going through Pochampally, Warangal, Kaleshwaram, Jannaram, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siricilla, Vemulavada, Siddipet, before finally returning to city on October 17.

The roadshow will culminate with a major event and a fashion show in Hyderabad on the final day of Bathukamma. Bharati was the first female to win GoUnesco Challenge in 2012, and SHE Team constable Shanti traversed four countries, spanning over 17,000 km in just two months.