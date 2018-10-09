Hyderabad: Man hit by former transport minister's convoy vehicle, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old borewell mechanic died after being hit by a police vehicle, that was a part of the former transport Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy’s convoy in Vikarabad on Sunday night.

According to police, Mahender Reddy, the TRS candidate for Tandur was touring Tandur. Around 8.30 pm, while his convoy was passing by Yenkepally gate area, the road opening party vehicle that goes ahead of the candidate’s vehicle, was heading ahead of Mahender Reddy’s vehicle and Mahipal Reddy was travelling in the opposite direction.

Due to the effect of the beam from the vehicles in the opposite direction, he lost control. In the process, vehicle driver Narsimha lost control and hit Mahipal’s scooter. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.