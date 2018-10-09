Home Cities Hyderabad

Japan, Scandinavia: Future destinations for Hyderabad job seekers

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeking employment in the Middle East is soon going to be passe and Telanganites might be, in the near future, heading for the Far East and northern Europe looking for jobs with better pay, less exploitation and better security.

According to the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (Tomcom), a State government undertaking, Japan and Scandinavian countries would be the next job hotspots for migrants in the future.

Speaking to Express, Tomcom General Manager Nagabharati said, “We expect a lot of jobs in Japan and Scandinavian countries in the future. The vacancies in jobs in Japan and European countries would predominantly be in the hospitality industry apart from IT and construction sectors.”

The main reason for the demand in the hospitality sector in Japan and Scandinavian countries, Nagabharati said, is because these countries have a large number of population aged above 60 years. “Since life expectancy in these countries is high and a large section of the population is aged above 60 years, there would be a need for nurses and other similar jobs in the hospitality sector.”

Japan, which is ageing at a fast pace, is in need of labour and reports suggest that the shortage of workers would become acute in the future.

Such will be the scenario that the nation’s working age, between 15 and 64, would decrease by more than 40 per cent in the next 50 years.

Similarly, those aged above 75 years would make up for more than a quarter of the population. Another major area of work would be the construction sector where only 11 per cent of the workforce is aged below 29 years.

The demand is rising in view of the Olympic Games to be held in that country in 2020. Nagabharati opines that it would be a better deal for Telanganites whose current job destinations are the middle-eastern and south-eastern Asian countries.

“The Japanese are particular about their work. There is considerably less pollution and better pay.”

