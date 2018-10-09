Home Cities Hyderabad

Practical fashion for Navratri

Throwing together a few basics that you will certainly find in your closet or by investing in some cheap but effective pieces can keep you on top of the style game.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

A girl in traditional attire performs Garba for Navratri, which started on October 1st. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navratri can be a little taxing for the fashionista who wants to nail the looks all through the festive days. Not just taxing it sometimes can be expensive as well.

We spoke to celeb stylist, Vishrutha Nare and she gave us five looks that you can put together in a budget. Throwing together a few basics that you will certainly find in your closet or by investing in some cheap but effective pieces can keep you on top of the style game. Get decked! Here is what she suggests:

Tips

Opt for floral prints and bright colors
Ditch the subtle and minimalistic jewelry and opt for chunky silver pieces
Do the DIY kaftan and jackets with colorful phulkari dupattas and pair them up basic black tank tops and jeans
Go for comfortable footwear  in nude or tan or black shades

READ| Thali full of Rajasthani traditions

Looks

 1. Pair a black tank top with bright colorful skirt and a chunky neckpiece. Go for juttis or kolhapuris to complete the look. Flats go great when you want to dance away through the festival.

2.  Make a DIY kaftan or a jacket with phulkari dupatta and pair it with basic basic black jean and tank top. Finish the look with a chunky neckpiece and bangles.

3. Take out that classy white shirt and pair it up with a indigo printed palazzo. Long silver earrings or colourful glass earrings and a chunky ring with simple bangles will accentuate the look.

4. Pair a colourful waist coat with basic black jeans and tank top. Finish the look with small earrings and a simple long necklace and bangles. You can also go OTT with flashy footwear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navratri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots