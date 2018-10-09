Practical fashion for Navratri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navratri can be a little taxing for the fashionista who wants to nail the looks all through the festive days. Not just taxing it sometimes can be expensive as well.

We spoke to celeb stylist, Vishrutha Nare and she gave us five looks that you can put together in a budget. Throwing together a few basics that you will certainly find in your closet or by investing in some cheap but effective pieces can keep you on top of the style game. Get decked! Here is what she suggests:

Tips

Opt for floral prints and bright colors

Ditch the subtle and minimalistic jewelry and opt for chunky silver pieces

Do the DIY kaftan and jackets with colorful phulkari dupattas and pair them up basic black tank tops and jeans

Go for comfortable footwear in nude or tan or black shades

Looks

1. Pair a black tank top with bright colorful skirt and a chunky neckpiece. Go for juttis or kolhapuris to complete the look. Flats go great when you want to dance away through the festival.

2. Make a DIY kaftan or a jacket with phulkari dupatta and pair it with basic basic black jean and tank top. Finish the look with a chunky neckpiece and bangles.

3. Take out that classy white shirt and pair it up with a indigo printed palazzo. Long silver earrings or colourful glass earrings and a chunky ring with simple bangles will accentuate the look.

4. Pair a colourful waist coat with basic black jeans and tank top. Finish the look with small earrings and a simple long necklace and bangles. You can also go OTT with flashy footwear.