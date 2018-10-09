Telangana: Drunkard asks for water, gets fatal kick 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old was killed on Sunday after he knocked on his neighbour’s door asking for a glass of water in an inebriated condition.

Gopal, a daily wage earner, used to live in the same building as his sister Heerakar Kavitha at Nandanavanam Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits. He went to a flat on the first floor around 9 am on Sunday mistaking it for his sister’s.

When Anjali, the woman staying in the flat, opened the door, he asked for a glass of water. The startled woman, who was alone with her newborn at the time, asked him to leave immediately. On hearing the ruckus, her brother Anand who lives on the top floor came running down and kicked Gopal in the stomach, causing grievous injuries to his stomach and rendering him unconscious.

As Gopal was a drunkard, the residents of the building thought he was sleeping under the influence of alcohol and did not make any effort to attend to him. It was only late in the night that Kavita came looking for her brother and found him lying motionless.

While trying to wake him up, Kavita realised that he was bleeding from the ears and quickly alerted police who rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Meerpet inspector N Yadaiah said a case of murder had been registered against Anand. “Anand attacked Gopal in the heat of the moment as he thought the man was troubling his sister,” he said.

Murder case registered

Meerpet inspector N Yadaiah said a murder case had been filed against Anand, Gopal’s neighbour’s brother. “Anand attacked Gopal in the heat of the moment as he thought the man was troubling his sister,” he said. The woman was home alone with her newborn when the drunk man sought a glass of water