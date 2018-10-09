Verse strokes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not always easy to measure the cities, explore the urban myths, the cityscapes, and find within them the stories of people and places--some already dead with the vanishing topography, some resuscitating with the new ones.

Only a wordsmith or an artist can bring all that onto the page. That’s how at Relief Art Gallery, Banjara Hills a poetry evening is being organised on October 9 from 6.30 pm onwards.

As the title of the poetic event ‘Cities & Stories’ suggests the award-winning poets of international repute will not just be reading their poems on Hyderabad but will also share their experience or memories attached to the other places they have visited.

Interestingly, the newly-opened gallery has artist Khaleel’s paintings on boulders, flora and fauna of the city and region which is totally in sync with the mood of the event. Two poets, who have fallen in love with Hyderabad, are coming from other cities bringing with them their own verses.

While Sarabjeet Garcha, is a poet-publisher from New Delhi, Rochelle Potkar is a poet-fictionist from Mumbai. Joining them from Hyderabad will be Nabina Das, Rebecca Vedavathy and Paresh Tiwari. There will also be a discussion after the session followed by high tea.

Entry free and open to all