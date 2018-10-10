Home Cities Hyderabad

Bank manager behind bars for siphoning off Rs 58.5 lakh

The matter came to light after the chief executive officer of the bank identified certain fraudulent transactions and lodged a complaint with Market PS recently.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A senior manager of the AP Maharaja’s Co-operative Urban Bank’s Ghasmandi branch in Secunderabad was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly siphoned off Rs 58.49 lakh by misusing his position. Police seized Rs 56.3 lakh from his possession.

The matter came to light after the chief executive officer of the bank identified certain fraudulent transactions and lodged a complaint with Market PS recently. The accused officer, 60-year-old Parol Subramanian Murali, was found to have transferred public money to his personal accounts.

“The accused misused his official position and cheated depositors and shareholders of money without the knowledge of bank authorities,” said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

