Four Hyderabad lads arrested in drug bust

The four youngsters who are between 21 to 22-years, are students and officials said that they are all friends.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s State Task Force (STF) on Monday  seized 12 LSD blots, one gram of MDMA, one Ecstasy pill and 12 grams of dry ganja from four youngsters. The boys were also arrested by the police.

Rasala Rahul was caught with 12 blots of the hallucinatory drug LSD on him. Rishab Srivastava had one gram of MDMA powder and one ecstasy pill at the time of arrest. Praveen Sai was holding 12 grams of dry marijuana and 0.5 grams of hash which is also called as Malana cream. The STF personnel said that the trio procured drugs to consume and sell.

B Praveen Kumar, circle inspector at the the Excise STF, said that they confessed that LSD blots were supplied to them by G Pramod Kumar, who too was caught. The four youngsters who are between 21 to 22-years, are students and officials said that they are all friends.

