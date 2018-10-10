Hyderabad: Given remission, 27 prisoners walk free to live honourable life

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The three-year stint in jail was OK but I will never want to get back into the place which deprives me of the freedom I enjoyed outside,” said Mahalakshmi (name changed), one of the 27 prisoners whose prison term was remitted on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Mahalakshmi finds the strict timings for eating food at the prison the most unkind as she did never can enjoy her meal. “Prison is a place quite different from home. Here we have to eat when they offer it, at a fixed time and place. Usually, I eat a lot in the evening hours but food is not provided at that time but only for dinner,” said the woman who was convicted of murder.

There are several others who missed their personal freedom and stayed in the prison adhering to the strict norms, and have now been set free. “The jail authorities have been good to us and met our needs and yet the place is undesirable as it puts a check on the freedom one enjoys. The fundamental need for a human is to be with his near and dear,” said another.

But all those prisoners who have come out of jail said in unison that the jail term was useful to them at least in one way _ they learnt and mastered various crafts and skills during their stay. “I have saved `20,000 from what I earned in the last three years working as a helper at a steel factory. I became literate and passed Class 2 thanks to the Vidya Danam programme of the prisons department,” said another prisoner who claimed that he had been wrongly implicated in a murder case. Interestingly, these ex-convicts are keen to be employed in jobs offered by the prisons department.

The Union ministry of home affairs announced the next remission will be on April 6, 2019, the anniversary of Dandi March, and again on October 2, 2019.