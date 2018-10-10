Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad HC asks AP to examine iron ore plea afresh

Published: 10th October 2018 08:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the secretary to industries and commerce of Andhra Pradesh to examine afresh in according permission for excavation of iron ore and red oxide in an extent of 14 hectares of land at survey number one of Malpanagudi village in D Hirelal mandal, Anantapur district, and pass orders strictly in accordance with the rules within eight weeks.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing this order recently in the petition filed by one T Ekambaram from Ballary challenging the decision of the AP government in rejecting his application.

In 2004, the petitioner made an application seeking permission for excavation of iron ore and red oxide in the land. In 2007, the State government issued orders rejecting his application. Aggrieved, in 2007 he moved the High Court challenging the rejection order.

When the matter came up for hearing recently, the government counsel urged the court to remand the matter to the concerned secretary for fresh consideration.

While remanding the matter to the secretary, the judge directed the official to consider the petitioner’s matter and pass orders afresh strictly in accordance with the rules within 8 weeks.

