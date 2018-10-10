Pilots avert major mishap on Hyderabad Airport runway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alert IndiGo Airlines pilots averted a major mishap at the RGI Airport around 6 am on Tuesday by slowing down the plane that was about to take off on seeing a security vehicle driving towards the runway.

The pilots onboard the Goa-bound flight, an Airbus A320, noticed the vehicle in the nick of time and decelerated, saving the lives of over 150 people.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident. The flight took off an hour after the scheduled time of departure.