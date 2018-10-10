Home Cities Hyderabad

Pilots avert major mishap on Hyderabad Airport runway

The pilots onboard the Goa-bound flight, an Airbus A320, noticed the vehicle in the nick of time and decelerated, saving the lives of over 150 people.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alert IndiGo Airlines pilots averted a major mishap at the RGI Airport around 6 am on Tuesday by slowing down the plane that was about to take off on seeing a security vehicle driving towards the runway.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident. The flight took off an hour after the scheduled time of departure.

