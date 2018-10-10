Poll promise? Please sign the bond paper!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents in Secunderabad’s cantonment area, who have been fighting against the illegal road closure by the Local Military Authority (LMA) have found a brand new way of arm-twisting the local politicians.

With the announcement of election dates and poll campaigning in full swing, SCB residents are demanding aspirants to sign bond papers that closed roads will be reopened. Candidates who sign will get the votes in SCB area.

Speaking to Express, CS Chandra Shekar Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNCS) said that issue of road closure has been going on for a while now and despite orders from Ministry of Defence (MOD) stating reopening of the Cantonment roads, the orders have not been not implemented. “Now we need assurance that after the election they will reopen the roads. Civic activists are placing this demand before all candidates across parties when they come to ask for votes,” he said.

Anoop Kumar spokesperson of Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads(OSCAR) said that both MLA and MP of the SCB area have betrayed them.

“Nothing materialised out of the representations done by the MOD. Now unless citizens are assured that the roads will be thrown open to them in the near future, we are in no mood to vote. It will be a NOTA from us in the upcoming State Assembly elections,” said Kumar.