Advocate abuses former BJP MLA Kishan Reddy, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narayanaguda police on Wednesday registered a case against a practising advocate for allegedly abusing and threatening former BJP MLA G Kishan Reddy. According to Sub Inspector K Saidulu, the police received a complaint from Kishan Reddy stating that when he was in his office, one man claiming as S Chakrapani, advocate approached him seeking assistance in connection with a work.

“The advocate showed a letter in which false information was printed and started abusing the former MLA. When Kishan Reddy requested to explain about problems, the advocate allegedly threatened the former MLA,” the SI said.

Based on a complaint, police registered cases under section 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and took up investigation.

Police said that the advocate allegedly indulged in blackmailing the former MLA by showing false letter.