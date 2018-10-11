Asifnagar sub-inspector booked for ‘assaulting’ man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a drunken brawl, the Sub Inspector of Asifnagar police station was booked for allegedly assaulting a man who was consuming liquor in a bar in Medipally on Tuesday. The SI too lodged a complaint against the man.

The Medipally Inspector B Anji Reddy said that Asifnagar SI B Kumara Swamy and his friends went to Swagath Bar located in Medipally to consume liquor after finishing his duty.

“Over a petty issue Kumara took up a fight with Narander, who was sitting in the table behind him in the bar. Both exchanged heated arguments under the influence of alcohol,” said police. Later, Kumara and Narender entered into a fist fight,police said.

Both approached the Medipally police and lodged complaints against each other. Based on the complaints, police registered cases.