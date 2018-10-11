Azaan school row: Parents to move court with no help in sight

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having received no cooperation from either school authorities or the education department, parents of children studying in Azaan International School have decided to take their battle to courts. The fate of 1,600 students enroled in the school hangs in balance as the government is mulling shutting down the school after at least two cases of sexual abuse of children were reported.

The department has already shut down pre-primary classes and has also reportedly recommended CBSE to de-recognise the school’s primary and higher classes too. Parents allege that the education department officials have done precious little, despite tall promises, to get the 290 children who were enrolled in nursery and kindergarten classes readmitted in other schools.

Earlier, officials had promised parents that they would get assistance in securing admissions for their children in other schools of their choice. Now, several parents feel the department officials are shirking responsibility. “How will we know which schools have affiliation and which don’t? Instead of giving us names of recognised schools, they have just asked us to choose,” says Aasiya Khanam, a parent. While parents have been vocal about not wanting the school to be shut down, lack of response from the school management has left parents in two minds.

It has come to light that soon after the closure of the pre-primary section, the management had assured parents that classes would be made operational. It had also assured that classes would be run during the Dussehra vacations to make up for those lost last month when the school for shut for 10 days. However, it “ unexpectedly’ declared a 10-day long vacation on Monday, leaving parents confused about its intent. Earlier on 1 October, parents under the aegis of Azzan Internation Parents Association met the management and submitted a charter of demands.

These pertain to the removal of staff in including directors and principal; upgradation of security on the premises; and formulation of a parents, teachers and management association and a grievance cell. The management has sought time till October 15 to respond to these demands, failing which the association said it will take legal action.

Parents confused

Speaking to Express on the condition of anonymity a parent said: “Safety of our children is our first priority, but we also do not want the school to shut down. This is why we asked for more safety features, but the management is trying to isolate us, paving way for its downfall.”