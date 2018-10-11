Clip of teacher thrashing students viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video of two students of a corporate junior college in SR Nagar being thrashed by a teacher is doing the rounds on WhatsApp. The incident has been brought to the notice of child rights activists who are now demanding action against the teacher.

Balala Hakula Sangham (BHS) on Wednesday approached district child protection officer Imran Rahim demanding an inquiry into the matter. Rahim told TNIE that a complaint had been noted. “We are in the process of inquiring. We will take permission from the Women and Child Welfare Commission to issue summons to the accused post inquiry,” he said.

Though more than five incidents of corporal punishment have been reported from the city in little over a week, the DCPO has received only two complaints including this case. “The last case was reported three months ago. We rarely receive corporal punishment cases,” he stated.

BHS president Achyuta Rao said the number of cases would be far higher if the body took cognisance of the issue on its own.