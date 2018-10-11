Home Cities Hyderabad

How to identify a potential suicide

Suicide is a leading cause of death for people worldwide, and one of the three leading causes of death for young people under 25 years.

Suicide

By Mary Sebastian
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suicide is a leading cause of death for people worldwide, and one of the three leading causes of death for young people under 25 years. Every year, approximately one million people die by suicide i.e. one death every two minutes. Every hour one student commits suicide in India. (NRCB 2015).With every successful suicidal attempt, in most cases, a healthy life is lost. Even as you are reading this, numerous youths are contemplating suicide.

It could be someone in your neighbourhood or in your own home... but why?? Just because they have learned to believe that successful grades are success mantras to life... Who is responsible for this?? You, me, the teacher, the parent, the friend, God? Unfortunately, no one knows! But, you, me, the teacher, the parent & friend can make a difference. But how?

TIPS TO HELP / INTERVENE

1Observe them carefully. Keep away harmful objects.
2Give a listening ear. Empathize
and say ‘you understand’.
3Love them
unconditionally.
4Put your arms around them. Hug them. Show them ‘you care’. Allow them to cry and express anger.
5Tell them how important they are to you and others around.
6Explain unpleasant situations are temporary and will phase out.

7Imbibe confidence in them. They need it to fight through the circumstance.
8Sign a ‘No suicide contract’ eg “When I want to kill myself, I will ask for help.”
9Call up a helpline / counselor helplines in Secunderabad/Hyderabad.

TIPS TO IDENTIFY A POTENTIAL VICTIM

  • Observe them carefully. They may give subtle / definite clues about their plan.
  • Are they excessively happy or sad or unusually quit?
  • Listen carefully. Are they talking or writing about a ‘better life for themselves? Of being ‘worthless, hopeless, helpless, worried, guilty, embarrassed? Are they accusing others of not being around?.
  • Are they angry at something or someone? Examinations, results, teachers?
  • Are they abusing any substance eg alcohol, sleeping pills etc?
  • Are they giving away their possessions, even the most treasured ones?
  • Are they carrying harmful substances or objects with them?
  • Are they neglecting self care, avoiding social circles?
  • Have they previously attempted suicide? Is there a family history?
Mental health Suicide Depression

